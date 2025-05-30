Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads is 'labor of love' for Team CBS 6

RICHMOND, Va. — The Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads 2025 ride to defeat multiple sclerosis is this weekend in Central Virginia.

Some riders will travel 75 or 100 miles on Saturday morning from Varina High School in eastern Henrico to Williamsburg. Others will turn around and do the same thing back to Richmond Sunday morning. Others will enjoy a 33-mile family ride in Williamsburg on Saturday.

Each rider will raise money for research into MS and to provide services for people in our community suffering from the disease.

The disease attacks the central nervous system and over time erodes the myelin sheath that covers nerve endings.

There is no cure, but in the last five years, new therapies have vastly improved the quality of life for those with MS.

There are nearly a dozen riders on Team CBS 6 this year.

Bill Fitzgerald, whose mother-in-law died of complications from multiple sclerosis, is taking part in his eleventh ride.

"It's events like these that raise money for that crucial research and to help people in our area who need those services," Fitzgerald said. "It's a labor of love."

Team CBS 6 has raised more than $36,200 and Bill Fitzgerald placed second as one of the race's top fundraisers, collecting more than $20,150.

If you would like to contribute, you can donate to the squad itself or to individual team members; either way, your donation will be put to use in helping people and researchers in our area.



