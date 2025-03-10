Richmond SPCA's Dog Jog is Saturday, March 22

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 23rd annual Dog Jog and 5K Run, benefiting the Richmond SPCA, is Saturday, March 22 at the Robins-Starr Humane Center on Hermitage Road.

"The day begins with a chip-timed 5K (3.1 mile) for people only and then a leisurely 1-mile Dog Jog. T" organizers said. "Our Block Party, featuring live music, special performances, beer/wine trucks and much more, kicks off at noon and is free to attend."

Click here to register.The first 1,000 registered participants will receive a T-shirt and goodie bag.

Award-winning WTVR CBS 6 anchor and reporter Greg McQuade will return as emcee.

Proceeds from the event benefit the pets in the care of the Richmond SPCA.



Click here to sign up for this year's Dog Jog and 5K Run. WTVR CBS 6 is a proud sponsor of the event.