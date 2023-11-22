🚂Model Railroad Show is Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Science Museum of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 46th Annual Model Railroad Show at the Science Museum of Virginia presented by Dominion Energy is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The three-day event features eight model train displays with various scaled locomotives riding through intricate landscapes and miniature cities created by HO, O and N-scale model train enthusiasts from across Virginia.

Science Museum of Virginia Model Railroad Show

Other highlights include seeing the museum’s vintage train cars, watching a blacksmith forge custom metal pieces and a special screening of the "Polar Express" in the Dome at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

The Science Museum is offers timed entry to the Model Railroad Show to help moderate the flow of guests and it is strongly recommended that you reserve your entry time in advance as limited number of tickets are available in each timeslot. Click here for more information or to get ticktes.

Additionally, the museum offers member-only hours each day from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. before general public entry times begin at 9:30 a.m. daily.