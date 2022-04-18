Zach and Walter have a big surprise for Richmond drivers: 'You definitely brightened our day'

RICHMOND, Va. -- With gas prices still above $3.50 a gallon, most people would love some good news at the gas pump.

CBS 6 chief meteorologist Zach Daniel and Walter the Weather Dog recently provided those smiles to drivers.

WTVR

As part of the CBS 6 Gives program, Zach and Walter filled up the gas tanks for some happy drivers.

"There are still good people out here, I knew it," one person said when he learned about the free fill-up.

WTVR

"You definitely brightened our day," said another.