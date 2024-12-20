Wayne thanks the volunteer who 'saves the lives' of Virginia hunters

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Wayne Covil thanked lifelong advocate for hunting safety Mike Norkus for his work in helping keeping Virginia hunters safe.

"Since 1998 you've spent 5000 hours teaching hunter safety, safety with guns, safety with archery. You've literally touched 1000s of lives. You have saved lives," Covil told Norkus. "There are very few people in the Commonwealth who have given up 5000 hours to help make a difference in the lives of others."

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources recently honored Norkus for his contributions during a ceremony at Dance's Sporting Goods.

Prince George County man honored for 5,000 hours teaching hunting safety

Norkus’s passion stems from a personal tragedy.

“I was involved in a hunting incident when I was 14 years old,” Norkus said. “My best friend was shot and killed by accident by his little brother. I was the first one on the scene, so I had to take control, calm his mom down, call the rescue squad, and I swore I’d give back to the community somehow after that.”

Norkus said he has already started logging hours toward his next 5,000 hours of volunteer service.