Giving back to the man who dedicates his holidays to helping others

RICHMOND, Va. -- There was a time in Keith Black's life where he fell on hard times and relied on others to get through the holidays. Now, he spends the holiday season giving back to others by working with programs like Toys for Tots.

CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil recently shared his story as part of his weekly "Wayne's World."

This year, Keith collected dozens of bikes and boxes full of toys that will surely put smiles on the faces of little ones during this time of year.

But it was time to thank Keith for his hard work and dedication to helping others. Wayne surprised Keith at work with some gift cards to two of his favorite local spots — Antonio's and Old Towne's Alibi.

