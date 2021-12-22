Watch
CBS 6 Gives

Actions

Giving back to the man who dedicates his holidays to helping others

items.[0].videoTitle
CBS 6's Wayne Covil surprises a man for his work to care for the community by collecting donations for Toys for Tots.
Wayne MOG Keith Black 2.jpg
Posted at 8:05 AM, Dec 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-22 08:05:42-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- There was a time in Keith Black's life where he fell on hard times and relied on others to get through the holidays. Now, he spends the holiday season giving back to others by working with programs like Toys for Tots.

CBS 6 Senior Reporter Wayne Covil recently shared his story as part of his weekly "Wayne's World."

This year, Keith collected dozens of bikes and boxes full of toys that will surely put smiles on the faces of little ones during this time of year.

But it was time to thank Keith for his hard work and dedication to helping others. Wayne surprised Keith at work with some gift cards to two of his favorite local spots — Antonio's and Old Towne's Alibi.

Wayne MOG Keith Black 1 .jpg

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.