The Hopewell Moose Lodge continues to give back, despite adversity

HOPEWELL, Va. -- When a fire destroyed the Hopewell Moose Lodge in 2019, it did not extinguish the group's commitment to give back to the community.

In recognition of the recent opening of the newly-rebuilt Hopewell Moose Family Center, Wayne Covil honored the group as part of this week's CBS 6 Gives.

"You guys though, battled adversity when you lost your building. But that did not stop you all from continuing to help the community," Wayne told group leader Brad Ozmore. "I'd like to present you with this gift card so that the Moose Lodge can continue helping the community."

Ozmore said upcoming community events include an Easter egg hunt, a fundraiser for the VCU Massey Cancer Center, and helping Tri-Cities school systems with summer programs.

"We keep going forward," Ozmore said. "We are not only just a club, we're about community service and helping others."

