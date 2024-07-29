Wayne Covil thanks the hardworking CNAs at the Petersburg Home For Ladies

PETERBURG, Va. -- After producing an extensive story on thePetersburg Home for Ladies, Wayne Covil returned to the 99-year-old assisted living center to thank the people who make it a special part of the community.

"Up until a few weeks ago, I knew very little about you all. And then I discovered exactly what a valuable asset you all are to the Petersburg Home for Ladies, specifically the ladies," Covil said to the gathered group he chose to honor for CBS 6 Gives. "You have a job that you get paid to do,but when the hour is over, and you get ready to go home, you all don't leave, or you leave and you come back. You all are an integral part of their lives, at times when you're off the clock, and that just speaks volumes."

Watch: How a Petersburg assisted living facility has served women, both young and old, for nearly 100 years

As part of CBS 6 Gives, Covil handed out gift card to the certified nursing assistants (CNAs) who help the older women at the Petersburg Home for Ladies.