Wayne Covil asks the community to step up and help ailing Petersburg firefighter

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg firefighter Sgt. Michael Clark went to Arizona this month to undergo a trial cancer treatment that could save his life.

Before Clark traveled cross country, CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil visited him with a CBS 6 Gives surprise.

"We know that when you have chemo, you get cold. So here is a CBS 6 blanket for you to hold on to through your treatments," Covil said during his visit. "And we are as an organization, CBS 6, we're going to donate to your GoFundMe."

WTVR Wayne Covil honors Petersburg firefighter Sgt. Michael Clark with a CBS 6 surprise.

Doctors first discovered Clark's Stage IV Colon Cancer in October 2019. Clark and his family set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the costs of the potentially life-saving trip.

Clark underwent 30 rounds of chemo in an effort to shrink the tumor that blocked the area where his small and large intestines came together. And while doctors were able to remove the tumor, Clark said some cancer remained in his abdomen.

Clark is hopeful a clinical trial holds the key to extending his life, cancer-free.

"As part of CBS 6 Gives, we always say we want you to pay it forward. You've done that 17 years as a first responder and firefighter here in Petersburg," Covil said. "You've saved countless lives now we're hoping the public steps up and we help save yours."

Clark's GoFundMe has raised more than $5,000.