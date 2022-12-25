She planned to give out toys to 250 families. Then she discovered a problem.

RICHMOND, Va. -- As the head of Viewpoint Services, Nadya Senia helps organizes programs to help community members in need of assistance whether it be clothing, food, or housing.

Each Christmas, her organization holds a toy drive to help make sure children have a gift to open.

This year was no different with 250 families signed up to take part in the group's Christmas event.

There was just one problem — funding fell short and the organization was unable to collect enough money and toys to fulfill the need.

"We're just trying to collect additional toys to fill in the gaps for what we're still needing. We don't want any child to feel left out or you know less worthy or less deserving. They all deserve joy and happiness," Senia told Tyler Layne at a toy drive outside a Richmond Walmart.

Layne then surprised Senia with gift cards to help Viewpoint Services buy the toys it needed to help others celebrate Christmas with gifts.

"That was such a huge blessing when we were really worried that we weren't going to be able to meet all the needs," Senia said. "CBS 6 really came through."

