Military family surprised with trip to Disney World: 'Are you kidding me?'

RICHMOND, Va. — Bree Sison recently made the holiday season a bit brighter for one Richmond military family as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

The recent VCU graduate is preparing for an important work trip, but she thought Bree was there to do a story on student veterans.

"I always kind of knew that my whole idea of my service wasn't done yet," she explained. "And so Military Students Services, and a big thing that we tried to do with the SVA (Student Veterans of America), is to make sure that we are keeping our veterans and military-affiliated students engaged."

VCU Military Student Services Director Stephen Ross sang her praises.

"Being a Marine, she's a little more outspoken than most," Ross said. "And you know, she's got kids and responsibilities and a new husband. And so you know, a lot of times it's good to see somebody that works so hard and does so many things for so many other people get taken care of too."

Bee then broke the news that they weren't actually there to film a story about the Military Students Services Center, but to surprise her for the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

"Are you kidding me right now," the floored graduate said.

"When I talked to VCU, they immediately thought of you," Bree said. "And I heard that you were going to this conference in January, which happens to be in Orlando."

As a result, Bree presented her with four tickets to Disney World and a $200 gift card so she can take her family and "really enjoy the conference."