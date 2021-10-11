Grocery store shoppers shocked when clerk revealed true identity

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- CBS 6 morning meteorologist Tom Patton put in some overtime hours this week.

Tom donned a Food Lion uniform and surprised shoppers at the grocery chain's Patterson Avenue location with free groceries.

WTVR

Posing as a clerk in training, Tom showed off his unique brand of humor while ringing up unsuspecting customers.

After ringing them up, he revealed his true identity to let them know their groceries were on the house courtesy of CBS 6 Gives.