They're helping families find formula, so we helped them

RICHMOND, Va. — The shortage of baby formulas across the nation has created a lot of anxiety for parents and caregivers — but Little Hands Virginia, a nonprofit in the Richmond area, is doing its part to help ease those fears.

With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6's Antoinette Essa surprises its founder with a gift that will help continue their important work.

To learn more about the organization and how you can help, visit their website.