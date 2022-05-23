Watch
CBS 6 Gives

Actions

They're helping families find formula, so we helped them

With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6's Antoinette Essa surprises its founder with a gift that will help continue their important work.
They're helping families find formula, so we helped them
Posted at 5:02 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 17:02:56-04

RICHMOND, Va. — The shortage of baby formulas across the nation has created a lot of anxiety for parents and caregivers — but Little Hands Virginia, a nonprofit in the Richmond area, is doing its part to help ease those fears.

With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, CBS 6's Antoinette Essa surprises its founder with a gift that will help continue their important work.

To learn more about the organization and how you can help, visit their website.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives

📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations

🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA

👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World

🙋‍♀️Heroes Among Us

🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS 6 Original Storytelling

Explore stories from the award-winning CBS 6 team