Thanking those who collect trash in the heat: 'We're so grateful for you'

CHESTER, Va. -- Helping those who help the community is one of the main ideas behind CBS 6 Gives.

Tracy Sears recently surprised a group of workers at Choice Waste Services in Chester with gift cards.

"I heard that right now it's really been difficult because a lot of people were taking off because it's too hard on a lot of people health-wise to do this to work under these conditions," Tracy told the workers referencing the summer heat. "You're doing something a lot of us need to make our lives easier, which is trash collection. And you do it all with a smile on your face. I don't think I have what it takes to do what you all do. So we wanted to have a quick thank you and do a little something nice for you all just ask you to pay it forward one day to someone else."

"Thank you all so much for everything you do," Tracy continued. "I know there's a lot of times that you probably don't feel as appreciated as you are but you make our lives so much easier and we're so grateful for you."