Thanking a teacher during Teacher Appreciation Week

Posted at 3:52 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 15:52:35-04

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. -- As part of Teacher Appreciation Week, Rob Cardwell surprised a Powhatan County teacher with a gift card.

"We spotlighted you in a Building Better Mind story. You were nominated by a loving grandmother who told us you're doing amazing things with her granddaughter," Cardwell told Robin Hagy in front of her students and co-workers. "Since then, we've also gotten a lot of feedback from other students and parents, and teachers about what a wonderful job you're doing. You think we're here for a follow-up, but we're not. We're here as part of CBS 6 Gives and because of the wonderful things that you do, we wanted to gift you with this $200 gift card."

Hagy teaches at Flat Rock Elementary School.

"We know a lot of the things that you do come out of your own pocket. And we just wanted to give you that and love on you a little bit," Cardwell continued.

CBS 6 Gives is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

