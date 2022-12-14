Watch Now
Thanking a Chesterfield dispatcher for her decades of service helping others

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett surprises a longtime 911 dispatcher in Chesterfield County.
Posted at 10:09 AM, Dec 14, 2022
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Crime Insider Jon Burkett surprised Chesterfield Emergency Communications Officer Hope Kreider with a Christmas gift as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

"Yesterday, you celebrated 30 years of service to the county and a long time you were doing this," Burkett said when he met with Kreider. "You listen to other people's problems and sometimes you fight your own problems during those problems. So as part of CBS 6 Gives, in partnership with Virginia Credit Union, we want to give you a little something extra this holiday season. We hope you spend it on yourself."

