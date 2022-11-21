Helping heroes who spend their day helping veterans succeed

RICHMOND, Va. -- Giving back to a group that helps veterans in need. As part of CBS 6 Gives, Greg McQuade donated a gift card to Tech 4 Troops.

The nonprofit provides military men and women with refurbished computers and training which can lead to job opportunities.

"They think we're here to do a little bit of an update on the program, but we've got a little surprise for them," McQuade said to kick off his CBS 6 Gives segment.

"I know here at a nonprofit, you could use all the help you could get," McQuade told Tech 4 Troops President and CEO Mark Casper. "We have a program called CBS 6 Gives and we just want to make a small donation to you guys for all of the life-saving work that you guys do. So thanks for what you do."

