Taylor Scott feeds Richmonders with RVA Community Fridges. CBS 6 thanks this community hero.

RICHMOND, Va. — What began as a surplus of vegetables in Taylor Scott's garden, transformed into a network of community fridges across the City of Richmond.

The New Orleans native created RVA Community Fridges in 2021, establishing the first free food fridge system in Virginia.

"We really started from the idea of me having too many tomatoes on my hydroponic and not wanting to waste them," said Scott. "It’s so crazy, to even think back and see how far we’ve come."

With more than 11 fridges across the metro now, Scott said RVA Community Fridges has established a lot of community relationships, including the organization 'Food not Bombs,' also dedicated to feeding their community, Food not Bombs partnered with Scott to do so on an even larger scale in the area. The two groups are opening Matchbox, a mutual aid kitchen.

"It's our free food, mutual aid kitchen, a big space where our community members can come, talk to us, learn skills but also cook meals together for each other," said Scott.

Sitting at 2919 North Avenue in Richmond, the mutual aid kitchen will give away free food to anyone who comes in while also providing a space for those who need a kitchen.

"A lot of people are like, 'it's cold, I've been working 48 hours this whole week and I don't have time to make a meal quickly. Can I just stop by and grab a meal?' Absolutely!" explained Scott.

The space has been under construction for the past few months and is just about ready to open.

"I think the main thing that we’re looking for right now are donations," said Scott.

It's a service call CBS 6 answered.

Joi Fultz recently surprised Scott with a donation for Matchbox's opening fund.

"I love the work that you all are doing, I love the work that you've been doing since you started RVA Community Fridges. You've been dedicated to your community since the moment I met you and so we do this thing called CBS 6 gives and I know I asked you here to talk to today and to get an update, but I really wanted to let you know we wanted to give to you all and so I have something, it's a token of our appreciation.. and we just want to say thank you," said Fultz.

Scott said she is so thankful and is excited for Matchbox to open its doors and help take care of their community.

