Taking time out to thank Richmond Animal Care and Control

RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of CBS 6 Gives, Julie Bragg thanked the staff at Richmond Animal Care and Control.

"It's hard to find somebody in the community who does more than you guys," Julie said during a surprise visit to RACC. "We are so appreciative for all you do for all the animals from here and across the state."

In addition to making a donation to RACC's Team Tommie Fund, Julie dropped off balloons and doggie cookies.