Susie Rommell cared for the cancer community. CBS 6 honors the people who cared for her.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Susie Rommell, a Chesterfield resident, turned her cancer battle into an opportunity to spread joy by hosting costume parties during her chemotherapy treatments.

Despite her diagnosis, she maintained a positive attitude and brightened the lives of those around her by decorating waiting rooms and giving gifts.

Her daughters, Ashley and Kelly, continued her tradition of spreading cheer.

In her memory, Rob Cardwell, with the help of Virginia Credit Union, honored Susie by presenting $50 gift certificates to the medical team that cared for her over five years.

Susie's legacy of positivity and resilience lives on.

