Surprising tow crews who rescued those stuck on Interstate 95

RICHMOND, Va. -- This weekend, Virginians saw snowfall. However, it was nothing like compared to what those in the Commonwealth saw a few weeks ago when hundreds of drivers found themselves stranded, some for as long as 24 hours, on Interstate 95 between Caroline County and Stafford.

VDOT crews and tow trucks struggled to get to the vehicles due to icy conditions. However, one local tow truck company eventually made its way up the interstate to help those in need.

WTVR

As part of CBS6 Gives, Shelby Brown surprised the crew at Capital Garage with a sweet treat to thank them for going out of their way to rescue people during the winter weather.

"We've got one gentleman now, he's coming in now, he was out there for over 29 hours. A couple of other guys were for 24 hours. They worked all night, nonstop, getting everybody out."

"There was cars everywhere. I mean, we just had to get them up to tractor-trailers on the middle road."

Shelby brought in donuts to thank crews for the work they did to help Virginians during the winter storm.