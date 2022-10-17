Surprising those fundraising, raising awareness about breast cancer

RICHMOND, Va. -- The American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Central Virginia walk was held on Sunday at Libbie Mill – Midtown.

Many at CBS 6 participated in the walk, including Candace Burns. She used the opportunity to learn about those participating and also treat them to a surprise.

"My niece is going through the treatments now, I'm really walking for her. She just turned 50," one participant said.

"Breast cancer is important to me because I still have my mom," another participant said. She and her mother participated in Sunday's event together.

Candace surprised some of the participants with gift cards.

"Bless your heart," another participant said.