Surprising Richmond Animal Care and Control with a donation to help with their life-saving mission

RICHMOND, Va. -- We have been telling you lately about how many animal shelters nationwide are filled to capacity and seeking foster families.

That happens to be the case at Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC) where they help thousands of animals each year.

With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, meteorologist Mike Stone surprised RACC with a donation towards their life-saving mission.

"So you know, we've had a busy summer, a lot of intakes, a lot of dogs, especially coming in as strays. Our numbers are definitely creeping back up to that pre-COVID level. Probably just over 3,000 animals a year," an employee with RACC said.

Earlier this summer, RACC also took in 84 beagles that were rescued from the Envigo breeding facility in Cumberland County. As of now, they still have beagle moms and puppies in foster care.

CBS6 provided the shelter with a monetary donation to help support those animals who are being taken care of by RACC.

"Awesome. That's so great. We can always put that to good use, we are, you know, busy with emergency care."

If you are interested in making a donation to RACC, you can visit their website or their Facebook page to learn more.

