Surprising a Petersburg athletic director who is helping students continue their education

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg High School's athletic director wants to make sure his athletes have a future after graduation.

To be sure he could support his students, he created his own foundation to help them afford college.

With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, Sean Robertson surprised the man who is making college possible for so many students.

William Lawson III is the current athletic director and started the foundation called Rise Up 4 Greatness to help students continue their educations.

"Well one thing, I started a project a few years ago where we raise money bringing back the athletes, former athletes, alumni games to raise money for that. And as I did that, I said, I also wanted to help the kids of Petersburg. We just want our kids to be great in Petersburg. So we've also given out a few books, scholarships and partial scholarships to people from the money that we raise. We also get donations from some of my friends or whatnot and we give to the kids of Petersburg," Lawson said.

To thank Lawson for what he has done to support students in Petersburg, Sean gave him a $200 gift card to help the foundation's goal.

"We really appreciate it, thank you, Sean, thank you CBS6. We really appreciate all your help and anything that you to do help us work in our community," Lawson said.