Surprising longtime ‘rock’ of downtown Richmond hotel: ‘Our guests love him’

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 anchor GeNeinne Samuels recently traveled to downtown Richmond to surprise a beloved hotel worker as part of CBS 6 Gives.

Garry Garner was nominated for the surprise, made possible by our friends at Virginia Credit Union, by his colleague Jeanie Walton. She works at the front desk at the Delta Hotel by Marriott.

"A little bit about his history. Mr. Garry has been with the hotel for many years. He was one of three bellmen called back after COVID, mainly working 3-11 shift," Jeanie wrote. "One of our drivers got sick. We only had two at this point. Mr. Garry has been our hotel rock during this ordeal. He has worked turnaround shifts so many times."

WTVR GeNeinne Samuels and Garry Garner

Jeanie said Mr. Garry never complains and always does what is asked of him with a smile.

"Our guests love him. Some say he is the reason they return. The remarkable thing about Mr. Garry is that he is about 80 years old," Jeanie said.

GeNienne learned that Mr. Garry has worked for the hotel for over 20 years and recently celebrated his 80th birthday. Then the cherry on top — he is a Washington Commanders fan.

WTVR

This was another "pathway" to GeNienne's heart since she's a former Redskinette/Redskins Cheerleader and is the current "In Game" host for the Commanders.

After three phone calls, Jeanie and GeNienne were able to plan the perfect surprise for a man who has given so much to the employees and guests at the hotel.

Watch the video above to meet Mr. Garry, who is young at heart, never stops moving, always wears a smile and loves to give hugs of appreciation.



Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.