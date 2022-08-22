Surprising cyclist with donation for non-profit that supports those with disabilities through sports

RICHMOND, Va. -- Dan Schmitt recently cycled nearly 4,800 miles across the country to benefit Sportable, a Richmond-based group that helps people with disabilities through sport.

For this week's CBS 6 Gives, Cameron Thompson donated to Schmitt's cause that raises money for the nonprofit.

"I don't know how much you know about CBS 6, but we have something called CBS 6 Gives where we try to give back to the community," Thompson said after interviewing Schmitt for a news story. "We made the donation online, but just another $200 here to your Kon-Tiki Challenge to add to the $130,000."

"You guys are amazing," Schmitt said. "The magic just continues. And it has from start to finish. And the ride's finished, but the magic continues."

Schmitt said he wanted to do the cross-country trip for years and said he was inspired by the Kon-Tiki expedition, where a group of explorers sailed a raft across the Pacific Ocean in the 1940s -- calling his trip the "Kon-Tiki Challenge." He said he retired in December and decided now was the time to do it.

"It's all about setting goals that inspire you," he said. "We all want to achieve and we all want to do things and push ourselves and that's where we find fulfillment. And so, I found fulfillment in my big goal, but, it doesn't have to be big goals all the time. It can be small goals, you know, can just be little achievements that we've wanted to achieve, you know, for a long time. So that's the cool part."