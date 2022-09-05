Surprising a Henrico mother whose family lost everything to mold: 'Everything is going to help'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- In a Problem Solvers Investigation, CBS6 introduced you to Benefa Anning, a mother of two whose apartment was suddenly covered in mold after the air conditioning failed.

An estimate showed that it would cost more than $50,000 to replace and repair everything that was damaged.

"We are starting over. And this is pretty much what it looks like, this is an air mattress, it's a borrowed air mattress. I was able to just get like some affordable mattresses for my children because I didn't want them on the floor like I am. So I always try to put my kids first, you know," Anning explained.

The equipment that Anning uses to do her job was also damaged by the mold.

With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, CBS6 Problem Solver Joi Fultz surprised Benefa and replaced some of the items that were ruined.

To help the family get back on their feet, Joi surprised them with a gift card.

"Absolutely. It really means a lot because everything is going to help, you know, so thank you very, very much," Anning said.