Supporting the Bike MS mission to help find a cure for multiple sclerosis

RICHMOND, Va. -- WTVR made a donation to Bike MS as part of the CBS 6 Gives program.

Tracy Sears shared the news with Bike MS manager Casey Kasko during the weekend Bike MS: Colonial Crossroads ride from Richmond to Williamsburg.

The event raised approximately $700,000 toward multiple sclerosis research.

"Either you're connected [to the event] through the cycling community or you're connected through someone living with MS," Kasko said. "Even if you don't have a connection when you take off on Saturday morning, by Sunday morning, you've met a million people that you're riding for, everyone's affected."

