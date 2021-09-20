Watch
CBS 6 Gives

Actions

Supporting a Richmond organization helping pets rescued from Hurricane Ida

items.[0].videoTitle
Shannon Lilly and Virginia Credit Union came together to give The Richmond SPCA a little help.
Supporting an organization helping pets rescued from Hurricane Ida
Posted at 6:33 PM, Sep 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 18:33:10-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond SPCA has brought in close to 60 animals that were in the pathway of Hurricane Ida since September 1.

Many of the animals were sick and in need of expensive treatment. The Richmond SPCA stepped in to help take care of them.

Shannon Lilly and Virginia Credit Union came together to give the organization a little help.

"These animals have come to us with so many needs and this is just kind of be, oh, thank you so much. CBS6 is just such a wonderful supporter of everything that we do and this just means so much to us," Tabitha with the SPCA said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.