Supporting a Richmond organization helping pets rescued from Hurricane Ida

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Richmond SPCA has brought in close to 60 animals that were in the pathway of Hurricane Ida since September 1.

Many of the animals were sick and in need of expensive treatment. The Richmond SPCA stepped in to help take care of them.

Shannon Lilly and Virginia Credit Union came together to give the organization a little help.

"These animals have come to us with so many needs and this is just kind of be, oh, thank you so much. CBS6 is just such a wonderful supporter of everything that we do and this just means so much to us," Tabitha with the SPCA said.