Strangers helping strangers at Richmond grocery store

As part of CBS 6 Gives, Candace Burns and Joi Fultz visited a Richmond-area Kroger grocery store to offer to buy groceries for some shoppers. But in order to qualify, the shoppers need to pass a secret test first. As you can see in the video above, we live in a pretty great place.
Posted at 5:40 PM, Apr 11, 2022
