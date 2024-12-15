Watch Now
Sean Robertson makes donation to Cheer and Gear to 'brighten some kids' day on Christmas Day'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Sean Robertson recently surprised Dennis Bickmeier, the executive director of the Henrico Sports and Entertainment Authority, with a donation for the Cheer & Gear event.

The event came about years ago after the Salvation Army noticed a lack of gifts for boys and girls ages 10 to 16.

"The foundation was built over 15 years or so ago with the holiday Cheer & Gear to support Salvation Army and the Angel Tree," Bickmeier explained. "And in my old role, I used to go and drop off and make donations of footballs and basketballs and soccer balls."

When the Henrico Sports & Events Center opened last year, Bickmeier resurrected the donation drive.

"It was a success, and now we've just made a whole weekend out of it," Bickmeier said.

Robertson surprised Bickmeier with a donation as part of the Month of Giving, made possible by our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

"Stephen Hayes, our GM, was able to come here earlier this weekend, and donate some items for you," Robertson said. "We're going to do a little surprise for you. We want to donate a gift card, $200, from CBS 6 to you. Continue doing this, and we got plenty more supplies and everything like that for the kids that are in dire need of the sports equipment."

Bickmeier was grateful for the donation.

"Thank you guys very much," Bickmeier said. "It will go a long way to brighten some kids' day on Christmas Day."

Click hereto learn more or to make a donation.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

