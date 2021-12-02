Watch
CBS 6 Gives

Actions

How this school resource officer lost 20 pounds while helping a student in need

items.[0].videoTitle
The CBS 6 Month of Giving takes us to Moss-Nuckols Elementary School in Louisa County.
Posted at 7:22 AM, Dec 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-02 07:24:30-05

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The CBS 6 Month of Giving arrived at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School in Louisa County where earlier this year Rob Cardwell featured School Resource Officer Leonhardt Anderson in a Building Better Minds report.

A teacher stopped Deputy Anderson in the hallway at the beginning of the school year.

Cardwell MoG 02.jpg

"[She] said that she had a little boy who didn't like loud noise and her class was unusually loud that day. And asked if I would take him for a walk to get a break. And I said, 'Sure, I'll help the little fella out,'" Deputy Anderson said.

Their walks would continue all school year.

During that time, that student, who is on the Autism-spectrum, opened up more and developed more focus.

And because of all that walking, Deputy Anderson lost over 20 pounds and wore out a pair of shoes!

Rob stopped by the school to surprise Deputy Anderson with a gift card and a big “Thank you!”

Louisa County Sheriff Donald Lowe and Louisa County School Superintendent Doug Straley both said Deputy Anderson was an invaluable asset to the county and has a big heart for all students.

Cardwell MoG 03.jpg

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:

💰Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
📁Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
👔Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
🏅Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
✋Fridays: I Have a Story

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-This-Morning-TOM-480x360.jpg

Watch CBS 6 This Morning from 4:30 to 7 a.m.