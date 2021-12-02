How this school resource officer lost 20 pounds while helping a student in need

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — The CBS 6 Month of Giving arrived at Moss-Nuckols Elementary School in Louisa County where earlier this year Rob Cardwell featured School Resource Officer Leonhardt Anderson in a Building Better Minds report.

A teacher stopped Deputy Anderson in the hallway at the beginning of the school year.

WTVR

"[She] said that she had a little boy who didn't like loud noise and her class was unusually loud that day. And asked if I would take him for a walk to get a break. And I said, 'Sure, I'll help the little fella out,'" Deputy Anderson said.

Their walks would continue all school year.

During that time, that student, who is on the Autism-spectrum, opened up more and developed more focus.

And because of all that walking, Deputy Anderson lost over 20 pounds and wore out a pair of shoes!

Rob stopped by the school to surprise Deputy Anderson with a gift card and a big “Thank you!”

Louisa County Sheriff Donald Lowe and Louisa County School Superintendent Doug Straley both said Deputy Anderson was an invaluable asset to the county and has a big heart for all students.