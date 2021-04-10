Artist surprised with stroke center contribution: 'That's amazing!'

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Meteorologist Frances Peyton recently surprised a Henrico teacher whose story of resilience and passion for artwork is an inspiration for this week's CBS 6 Gives.

Sarah Anderson, who suffered a massive stroke following lung surgery last year, challenged herself when she picked up a paintbrush with her left hand.

“Everything is not going to be the same,” the 50-year-old kindergarten teacher told Greg McQuade in January. “I know that and have accepted that. What can I do to make it better?”

To challenge herself, she picked up a brush left-handed and has not stopped. Since then she has sold dozens of originals with every penny of proceeds donated to the Stroke Center at VCU.

Frances, who told Sarah she was working on a follow-up to Greg's story, surprised the stroke survivor with help from our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

"You've done so much with any year, you've overcome so much, you're back to teaching," Frances said. "And not only are you teaching, but also you just have this resiliency about you. You are able to not only resume and try to make like normal, you're also trying to make life better by your paintings."

Sarah credits the stoke center for a big part of her recovery and the fact that her stroke was diagnosed so early.

"I enjoy doing the paintings. They helped me, I think process some things and just deal with, you know, how I'm feeling about all this," she explained. "And you know for people to buy them and then donate the money back to the stroke center, for them to keep... doing their work to me, is the least I could do."

Frances made a donation in Sarah's name to the Comprehensive Stroke Center as well as treat so she can get something for herself like art supplies or a massage.

"There's something in here for you," Frances said.

"Oh my God! That's amazing," Sarah exclaimed. "Thank you so much. Oh my God. That's awesome. Oh my God. That's so sweet. Thank you."