Runner who spreads positivity surprised with gift during Richmond Marathon

RICHMOND, Va. -- Doris Vernon's coaches say that she is the definition of inspiration and determination.

“When you’re training to run a marathon it’s easy to think about how hard it is, how daunting it is and complain about how much it hurts," one of her coaches said.

They said that she never complained and remained positive and inspiring for both her teammates and coaches.

She firmly believes that you can't change yourself without challenging yourself which is why she took on the Richmond Marathon, spreading positivity along the way.

Doris is part of the Pink Nation marathon training team and the Richmond marathon was her first.

With the help of Virginia Credit Union, Frances Peyton surprised Doris at the marathon's finish line on Saturday. She was surprised with a gift card for a post-race massage.