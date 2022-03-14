Rob Cardwell thanks Hanover counselor and her furry friend

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- Education is more than just good grades. It's all about building better minds.

Rob Cardwell, with the help of Virginia Credit Union, had the chance to thank a Hanover High School counselor who helps hundreds of kids improve their mental health.

According to the Nation Institutes of Health, there is a direct correlation between good mental health and good grades in students.

Samantha Ratchford and her certified therapy dog Riley Kinsington were recently featured on Building Better Minds for how the two help students with their mental health.

Rob surprised her with a $100 Visa gift card and also made a $100 donation to a local animal shelter.

"I'm speechless! And that's not normal," Ratchford said. "Thank you all so much."