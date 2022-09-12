Richmond shoppers get a big surprise in the checkout line

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jon Burkett picked up the grocery tab for some shoppers at Community Supermarket on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond. It was all part of the CBS 6 Gives program.

"I hear it a lot when I'm out of the community that the struggle is real out here. People are struggling to pay for groceries. So this is going to be our CBS 6 Gives as we bless them with some groceries," Burkett said.