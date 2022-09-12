Watch Now
Richmond shoppers get a big surprise in the checkout line

Jon Burkett picked up the grocery tab for some shoppers at Community Supermarket on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond. It was all part of CBS 6 Gives.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Sep 12, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jon Burkett picked up the grocery tab for some shoppers at Community Supermarket on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond. It was all part of the CBS 6 Gives program.

"I hear it a lot when I'm out of the community that the struggle is real out here. People are struggling to pay for groceries. So this is going to be our CBS 6 Gives as we bless them with some groceries," Burkett said.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 4 and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

