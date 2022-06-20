CBS 6 helps replenish a Richmond hygiene pantry

Watch
The cost of personal hygiene products like toothpaste, soap and deodorant can add up, especially as these items are getting more expensive. One Richmond organization is working to ensure people have those necessities, regardless of their income.
RICHMOND, Va. -- The cost of personal hygiene products like toothpaste, soap, and deodorant can add up, especially as these items are getting more expensive.

Feed The Streets RVA is working to ensure people have those necessities, regardless of their income.

With the help of our friends at Virginia Credit Union, Leland Pinder supported the mission at a local hygiene pantry by providing a $150 donation to help them replenish their pantry.

"Our goal is basically to bring the community together. This is important to those who are in need. Our mission is that everybody deserves their basic human needs met. And so this hygiene pantry is one of our missions to kind of bring together the community, to give back to those who need something, some extra support," a Feed The Streets organizer said.

