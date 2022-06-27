Watch Now
The surprise gift that made this Richmond Girl Scout leader burst into song

Posted at 2:30 PM, Jun 27, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. — Gloria Lucas has dedicated her life to the Girl Scouts. Now the 81-year-old former scout leader is a lifetime member of the organization.

Reporter Maggi Marshall featured Lucas in a recent story on the impact Lucas and Girl Scout partner Catherine Perrin have made on the community.

Marshall returned to Lucas' home with a surprise in an envelope.

"I want you to open this," Maggi said as she handed Lucas the envelope.

Girl Scouts Gives 01.png
CBS 6 surprises Gloria Lucas as part of the 6 Gives program.

"Oh, this is a picture of the [Girl Scout ceremony at the park]," Lucas said.

"No," Maggi replied.

Lucas opened the envelope and pulled out a lifetime membership certificate.

She let out a gleeful yell, grabbed Maggi's hand, and led her in a rendition of the Girl Scout camp song "Buddies and Pals."

Girl Scouts Gives 04.png
CBS 6 surprises Gloria Lucas as part of the 6 Gives program.

