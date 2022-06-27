The surprise gift that made this Richmond Girl Scout leader burst into song

RICHMOND, Va. — Gloria Lucas has dedicated her life to the Girl Scouts. Now the 81-year-old former scout leader is a lifetime member of the organization.
Reporter Maggi Marshall featured Lucas in a recent story on the impact Lucas and Girl Scout partner Catherine Perrin have made on the community.
Marshall returned to Lucas' home with a surprise in an envelope.
"I want you to open this," Maggi said as she handed Lucas the envelope.
"Oh, this is a picture of the [Girl Scout ceremony at the park]," Lucas said.
"No," Maggi replied.
Lucas opened the envelope and pulled out a lifetime membership certificate.
She let out a gleeful yell, grabbed Maggi's hand, and led her in a rendition of the Girl Scout camp song "Buddies and Pals."
Watch for a new CBS 6 Gives surprise each Monday on CBS 6 News at 4 and 6 p.m. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.
Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:
Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
🙋♀️Heroes Among Us
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story