Richmond Flying Squirrels help kids go nutz for Christmas

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone is joined by Nutzy, Natasha and Parney to surprise an unsuspecting group of kids with Flying Squirrels tickets.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Dec 15, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Mike Stone and Flying Squirrels boss Todd "Parney" Parnell surprised a group of children at Childtime Learning Center with gifts and tickets to future baseball games.

The children seemed most excited to meet Flying Squirrels mascots Nutzy and Nutasha and their autographs.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

