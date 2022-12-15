Richmond Flying Squirrels help kids go nutz for Christmas

RICHMOND, Va. -- Mike Stone and Flying Squirrels boss Todd "Parney" Parnell surprised a group of children at Childtime Learning Center with gifts and tickets to future baseball games.

The children seemed most excited to meet Flying Squirrels mascots Nutzy and Nutasha and their autographs.

