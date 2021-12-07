Watch
Richmond Christmas parade goers showered with gifts

CBS 6's Kristen Luehrs spreads holiday cheer at the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade for the CBS 6 Month of Giving, made possible by Virginia Credit Union.
Posted at 9:31 AM, Dec 07, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Thousands of people lined Broad Street in Richmond on Saturday to watch as the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade rolled by.

Along with the bands, and the floats, and Santa, Kristen Luehrs passed out Christmas cheer to families who correctly answered Christmas trivia at the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade on Saturday.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

