RICHMOND, Va. -- As part of CBS 6 Month of Giving, Reba Hollingsworth visited the Woman's Club of Powhatan to honor the group for their year-round community support, especially during the holidays.

The club was busy preparing Christmas bags as part of the Powhatan Christmas Mother program. With the help of Virginia Credit Union, Reba recognized their 50 years of service and presented them with a gift card to support their efforts.