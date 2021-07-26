Providing a boost to the Father's Day Golf Classic

PETERSBURG, Va. -- In the nearly 20 years since Anton Price and Nick Hines started a yearly Father's Day tradition of playing golf and raising money for the Petersburg High School athletic program, the gathering has swelled from just a few friends to dozens of fathers and children.

"Eight of us got together to play golf on Father's Day," Price said about the first gathering. " It has swelled to over 80 golfers."

To recognize the good work Price and Hines have done with the fundraising event, CBS 6 sports anchor Sean Robertson made a donation on behalf of the CBS 6 Gives program.

"We got a lot of great response from the people that have seen the story, year after year, talking about what you guys have done and how great a job you have done and raising and helping out Petersburg High School and raising the funds to help out the athletic department. So we want to do our part as well," Robertson told Price. "We always say we want somebody to pay it forward, but it seems like you and Nick have done that and continue to do that with your golf classic."