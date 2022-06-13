Getting Nehemiah on the road to nationals

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — We’ve followed Nehemiah Allen since he was a baby. In 2009, the newborn was found abandoned under a tree in someone’s front yard in Henrico County.

“They didn't want me so, I have this family now,” Nehemiah said.

Terrence and Bridget Allen adopted the baby boy and gave him his biblical name.

“People try to give us credit for 'wow, you know, he's so humble what are you guys doing?' It's just something instilled in him, and it's just a gift from God that he's so humbled,” Terrence said.

Nehemiah, who is almost 13 years old now, began searching about how he entered the world.

“I just wanted to make sure it's true because I have seen the papers,” he said.

Nehemiah feels relieved to know the full story. He doesn’t talk about the past too much. He’s already looking ahead to the future to one day to play in the NFL.

Nehemiah is a straight “A” student and star athlete on the track team and on his school’s football team and the Virginia Vipers. The Vipers are headed to Nationals in Florida next week.

“Just have to get your travel, your lodging, food, gas and anything like that you have to fundraise for,” Bridget said.

As part of our CBS 6 Gives segment, Reba Hollingsworth had a surprise for Nehemiah.

“We want to make a generous donation to help you go to nationals. We just have one condition — you have to win. You think you can do that?” Hollingsworth said.

Nehemiah smiled and responded, “Yes ma'am.”

“We're just so proud of you Nehemiah. We just love your story and your journey and just keep doing what you're doing,” Hollingsworth said.

You can help Nehemiah pay for some of the expenses for his Florida trip by clicking here.