Surprising Richmond woman who strives 'to be part of the solution'

RICHMOND, Va. -- CBS 6 recently surprised a woman who strives "to be part of the solution" when it comes to helping the homeless in Richmond.

CBS 6 Investigative Reporter Tyler Layne recently stopped by to see Nancy Williams. She runs the 3Gifts2U organization, which provides temporary shelter, meals, clothing and other necessities for the homeless. The group also works to transition folks into permanent housing solutions.

"We receive calls all hours of the night, of people crying," Williams explained. "You have to have the passion for it because you could easily walk away from the problem or you can be part of the solution. And what we do is we try to be part of the solution."

Williams also does a lot of advocacy at City Hall fighting for more funding and attention to addressing the homelessness crisis in Richmond.

Layne surprised Williams as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, made possible by our friends at Virginia Credit Union.

"We give back to others in our community who are helping others and who are out being a positive role model — and that certainly is you," Layne said. "So I have a donation for your organization. On behalf of CBS 6 Gives, we'd like to present this to you for all the hard work that you do."

Layne also had some "goodies" for Williams so that she could treat herself.

"Praise the Lord," Williams said. "Thank you for the blessing, and we will be using this. In my head, 1,000 things, people that need help and ran through my mind already."

Click here to learn more about 3Gifts2Uor to make a donation to the group.