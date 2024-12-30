Caroline Coleburn thanks a home health worker who helps give family peace of mind

RICHMOND, Va. — As part of CBS 6's Month of Giving, sponsored by Virginia Credit Union, Caroline Coleburn surprised a home health worker who was the "missing piece" for a Virginia family.

Maddy Taylor, a 23-year-old nursing student, provides essential home health care services to Charles Jeffers, including medication management, grocery shopping, and tidying.

"It's really nice to feel like you have a teammate," Maddy said. "We work together on everything we want."

Her empathy and patience, developed from her own childhood illnesses, make her an invaluable support for Charles and his full-time working brother, Anthony.

"When I go out of state, I can feel confident to know that she's there with him during the day, and that if anything goes wrong, she's there to be there for him," Anthony said.

Maddy and Anthony each receive a gift card to use during the holidays.