Surprising Richmonders with a gift from the CBS 6 Storm Rider

RICHMOND, Va. -- Normally when you see CBS 6 meteorologists take Storm Rider for a drive around Richmond, it's because there's some type of severe weather impacting the area. But this time, we had a sweet surprise for citizens that didn't involve snow.
CBS 6 Meteorologist Tom Patton drove through the streets of Richmond, selecting patrons on the sidewalks at random to present a gift card to.
Many recognized the vehicle, and some even shared a bit of their story with Patton as he handed them a gift card.
The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.
Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:
Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story