Surprising Richmonders with a gift from the CBS 6 Storm Rider

RICHMOND, Va. -- Normally when you see CBS 6 meteorologists take Storm Rider for a drive around Richmond, it's because there's some type of severe weather impacting the area. But this time, we had a sweet surprise for citizens that didn't involve snow.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Tom Patton drove through the streets of Richmond, selecting patrons on the sidewalks at random to present a gift card to.

Many recognized the vehicle, and some even shared a bit of their story with Patton as he handed them a gift card.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.