Surprising Richmonders with a gift from the CBS 6 Storm Rider

CBS 6 Meteorologist Tom Patton takes Stormrider out to surprise Richmonders with gift cards as part of CBS 6's Month of Giving. Brought to you by Virginia Credit Union.
Posted at 10:30 AM, Dec 17, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Normally when you see CBS 6 meteorologists take Storm Rider for a drive around Richmond, it's because there's some type of severe weather impacting the area. But this time, we had a sweet surprise for citizens that didn't involve snow.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Tom Patton drove through the streets of Richmond, selecting patrons on the sidewalks at random to present a gift card to.

Many recognized the vehicle, and some even shared a bit of their story with Patton as he handed them a gift card.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

