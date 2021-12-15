Watch
Helping homeless pets at the Henrico Humane Society

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone presents the Henrico Humane Society with some extra help for the holidays, as part of CBS 6's Month of Giving. Special thanks to Virginia Credit Union.
Posted at 8:08 AM, Dec 15, 2021
HENRICO, Va. -- The Henrico Humane Society is a volunteer-run, foster-based organization for animals throughout Central Virginia and they run entirely on donations.

CBS 6 Meteorologist Mike Stone attended their recent Santa Paws fundraiser event at the Short Pump Dog Park, where they were selling sweatshirts and raffle tickets, as well as offering pet pictures with Santa Claus.

Mike presented some of the volunteers with a monetary donation that was a combined total from CBS 6 Gives, Mike and his family, as well as a match from CBS 6's parent company.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.

Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.

