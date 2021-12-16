Watch
These staff members helped students get supplies they needed

Tuckahoe Elementary collects items each year to donate to families and students in need at Fair Oaks Elementary. CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel surprises Fair Oaks staff members with gift cars as part of CBS 6's Month of Giving. Special thanks to Virginia Credit Union.
Posted at 10:46 AM, Dec 16, 2021
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Every year, Tuckahoe Elementary School hosts a food and school supplies drive around the holidays and shares the donations with their adopted sister school, Fair Oaks Elementary.

It's a way for one school and community in Henrico County to help out another than may not have as many or the same resources.

The whole process takes a lot of time and organization. That's why CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel decided to give back to three Fair Oaks staff members that spearheaded this year's efforts.

