These staff members helped students get supplies they needed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Every year, Tuckahoe Elementary School hosts a food and school supplies drive around the holidays and shares the donations with their adopted sister school, Fair Oaks Elementary.
It's a way for one school and community in Henrico County to help out another than may not have as many or the same resources.
The whole process takes a lot of time and organization. That's why CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel decided to give back to three Fair Oaks staff members that spearheaded this year's efforts.
The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.
Watch for a new CBS 6 Month of Giving surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News at 6 a.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
Find unique, award-winning stories every day on CBS 6 News:
Mondays: CBS 6 Gives
Tuesdays: CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigations
🏙️ Wednesdays: Our RVA
Wednesdays: Wayne's World
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Thursdays: Beyond the Roster
Fridays: I Have a Story