These staff members helped students get supplies they needed

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Every year, Tuckahoe Elementary School hosts a food and school supplies drive around the holidays and shares the donations with their adopted sister school, Fair Oaks Elementary.

It's a way for one school and community in Henrico County to help out another than may not have as many or the same resources.

The whole process takes a lot of time and organization. That's why CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel decided to give back to three Fair Oaks staff members that spearheaded this year's efforts.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving is made possible by Virginia Credit Union.