Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

CBS 6 Gives

Actions

This singing Whole Foods clerk brings smiles over the holidays and every day

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News.
Posted
and last updated

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Mike Goldberg visited the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump to surprise Anaclito, a cashier known for his cheerful demeanor. He even sings to customers.

Anaclito said he enjoyed the holiday rush despite its challenges.

"When it is the holidays, this is crazy, and I love it, so long as the customers are just patient enough for their turn," he said. "That's very nice. It's very challenging."

"My experience, you are always putting a smile on everyone's face that comes through your line," Mike said. "You're always asking me for snow, and unfortunately, I can't make that happen tonight, yeah, but I have something for you."

Although Goldberg said he could not grant Anaclito's wish for snow, he did present him with a gift to express appreciation as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WEB_CBS 6 Community_480x360.png

See the great things happening in our community