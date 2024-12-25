This singing Whole Foods clerk brings smiles over the holidays and every day

SHORT PUMP, Va. — Mike Goldberg visited the Whole Foods Market in Short Pump to surprise Anaclito, a cashier known for his cheerful demeanor. He even sings to customers.

Anaclito said he enjoyed the holiday rush despite its challenges.

"When it is the holidays, this is crazy, and I love it, so long as the customers are just patient enough for their turn," he said. "That's very nice. It's very challenging."

"My experience, you are always putting a smile on everyone's face that comes through your line," Mike said. "You're always asking me for snow, and unfortunately, I can't make that happen tonight, yeah, but I have something for you."

Although Goldberg said he could not grant Anaclito's wish for snow, he did present him with a gift to express appreciation as part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving.