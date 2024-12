RICHMOND, Va. — As part of the CBS 6 Month of Giving, Maggi Marshall visited the YWCA in Richmond where she donated to the organization that supports the community through early childhood education, resources for women, and services for those affected by domestic violence.

The CBS 6 Month of Giving made possible by Virginia Credit Union is underway. Watch for a new surprise every day in December on CBS 6 News. Have an idea about who we should surprise next, click here to email our team.